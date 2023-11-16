Toyota, Redwood Materials Announce Expanded Recycling Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America and Redwood Materials announced an expanded recycling agreement to create pathways for automotive batteries used in Toyota's electrified vehicles that have reached the end of their life. The plan also includes an agreement for Toyota to source Cathode Active Material and Anode copper foil from Redwood's recycling activities for Toyota's future automotive battery production.

Founded by JB Straubel, the Nevada-based Redwood Materials is offering large-scale sources of anode and cathode materials produced at scale in the U.S.

