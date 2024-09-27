Toyota Recalls About 42,200 2023-2024 Model Year Corolla Cross Hybrid Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) issued a safety recall for a total of 42,199 2023-2024 model year Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles in the United States due to a potential issue with the break system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

The regulator said these vehicles contain a brake actuator assembly supplied by Bosch, specifically equipped with skid control electronic control unit (ECU) software that could fail to regulate brake fluid pressure during cornering.

This failure can cause a hard brake pedal and reduced power break assist, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall involves certain Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles manufactured between June 1, 2022, and September 10, 2024.

Toyota dealers will update the programming of the skid control ECU software of the affected vehicles free of charge.

The recalled vehicles are expected to be within the warranty period, ensuring that the repair will be provided at no cost to the vehicle owners.

