Toyota Recalls 1.85 Million RAV4s: What To Know

An issue with Toyota’s RAV4 battery hold-down assembly and battery tray has prompted the carmaker to recall about 1.85 million of the popular sports utility vehicle.

The recall affects certain 2013 to 2018 model years. Under certain driving conditions, the battery could shift and potentially cause a fire, Toyota said in a statement. The problem involves replacement of some 12-volt batteries that have smaller top dimensions than others.

If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns, Toyota said. This could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

Toyota has not yet prepared a remedy for the problem but said that dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners. The company said it will notify customers by late December.

How to check if your car is being recalled

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website. You'll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.

To check for recalls of any Toyota model, you can also visit the company’s safety recall website.

Tips for car shopping

To make your car last longer, experts advise that you make sure your vehicle gets regular maintenance service.

But if you're in the market for a new or used car, there are several considerations that could save you money in the long run:

Shop around for car financing and ask about the full range of financing options.

Consider lower-priced cars with high resale value.

Consider ordering online to avoid dealership fees.

Consider an electric vehicle that have tax incentives.

Try and use non face-to-face negotiation options like email, text message, or live chats to unlock better deals.

