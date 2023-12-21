Toyota Recalls 1 Mln Toyota And Lexus Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling around 1 million vehicles under Toyota and Lexus brands in the United States, citing faulty sensors due to which, the front passenger air bags may not deploy properly in a crash.

The recall involves 2020-2022 Toyota and Lexus models. Toyota brand's 2020-2021 Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Corolla, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, as well as 2021 Sienna Hybrid models have been called back. Further, Lexus brand's 2021 ES250; 2020-2022 ES300H; as well as 2020-2021 ES350, RX350 and RX450H models are included in the recall.

According to the company, the affected vehicles have Occupant Classification System or OCS sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit.

Due to this issue, the airbag system will not be allowed to properly classify the occupant's weight, and the airbag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes, increasing the risk of injury.

Toyota noted that both brands' dealers will inspect the OCS sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at free of cost. All involved vehicle owners will be notified by the middle of February 2024.

In November, Toyota recalled 1.9 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles in the U.S. citing that the batteries can shift during sharp turns, potentially causing a fire.

Earlier in October, the company called back nearly 751,000 Toyota Highlander SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with the tabs that secure the vehicles' front lower bumper covers.

Among other automakers, luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. in early December called back more than 2 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix safety issues in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

In early November, Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors, recalled 950 of its driverless cars across the US amid an ongoing safety review of its U.S. fleet.

