Toyota Raises Toyota Industries Bid to $35B Amid Investor Push

Toyota Motor TM has raised its offer to acquire Toyota Industries, marking a significant step in one of Japan’s largest corporate restructuring efforts in recent years. The company increased the offer by 15%, bringing the total deal value to $35 billion.

TM has raised its bid to 18,800 yen per share from the previously announced 16,300 yen in June last year. The revised offer reflects rising pressure from investors and wider changes in how Japanese companies are expected to handle corporate governance and shareholder interests.

The higher price lifts the overall value of the deal to roughly 5.6 trillion yen from 4.7 trillion yen offered last year. It also marks one of the biggest private transactions ever attempted in Japan. Toyota agreed to raise its contribution to the transaction to 800 billion yen from 706 billion yen, following discussions with Toyota Fudosan and a review of opinions from an advisory committee.

Toyota Industries is a key company within the Toyota group, best known globally as a leading forklift manufacturer. It also plays an important role by supplying engines and other major components, and holds strategic shareholdings, including a stake in Toyota Motor.

The buyout is being led by Toyota Motor, along with other group companies, including Toyota Fudosan. If completed, the deal would reduce the number of Toyota group companies listed on the stock market and simplify long-standing shared ownership structures. The move follows a broader trend in Japan, where regulators and investors are encouraging companies to dismantle complex ownership arrangements that can limit transparency and accountability.

However, the deal has faced resistance. Key investors, including large foreign funds, resisted the original offer and continue to exercise caution even following the revised, higher bid. They believe that Toyota Industries is worth much more because of its assets, key investments, and strong long-term earnings potential.

The Toyota Industries board has backed the revised offer and urged shareholders to tender their shares. The tender offer is already open and will remain so for several weeks. The success of the buyout will depend on shareholder participation and whether major opposing investors become more supportive of the revised price.

Overall, the proposed buyout is important and highlights the growing influence of shareholders in Japan. It also shows that large companies like Toyota are under pressure to update their corporate structures. The outcome of this deal could influence how future buyouts and corporate restructurings are handled across Japan.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Toyota currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Mazda Motor MZDAY, Subaru Corporation FUJHY and Suzuki Motor SZKMY,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 3 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUJHY’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 6 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 35 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

