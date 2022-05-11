Toyota Q4 operating profit skids 33%, misses estimate

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday reported a 33% fall in quarterly profit, as a sliding yen and solid demand failed to offset the impact of production disruptions caused by a global shortage of chips and China's COVID restrictions.

The world's biggest automaker by sales posted an operating profit of 463.8 billion yen ($3.56 billion) in the January-March quarter, well below an average estimate of 521.1 billion yen from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

It compares with a 689.8 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 130.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.