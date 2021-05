Toyota Q4 operating profit nearly doubles from year-ago

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 92%, nearly doubling since last year as it shrugged off chip-supply issues and as its sales recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's biggest automaker posted an operating profit of 689.8 billion yen ($6.34 billion) in the January-March quarter, beating an estimate of 641.5 billion yen from 10 analysts compiled by Refinitiv. The profit was 369.9 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

