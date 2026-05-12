Toyota Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Tariff Hit & Cost Pressures

Toyota Motor Corporation TM reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $4 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and increased from $3.39 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues came in at $80.29 billion, reflecting a 0.9% year-over-year decline.



The profitability was pressured by higher expenses and tariff headwinds, which weighed on operating performance even as other income swung meaningfully positive in the quarter.



Toyota had consolidated cash and cash equivalents of ¥12.66 trillion ($79.8 billion) as of March 31, 2026. Long-term debt was ¥25.64 trillion ($161.6 billion), up from ¥22.96 trillion as of March 31, 2025.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

TM’s Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter increased 3.4% year over year to ¥11.24 trillion ($71.6 billion). Operating profit came in at ¥357 billion ($2.27 billion), which declined 58.8% from the year-ago period.



The Financial Services segment’s net revenues declined 10.5% from the prior-year quarter to ¥1.27 trillion ($8.09 billion). The segment registered an operating income of ¥188.4 billion ($1.20 billion), which remained flat compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



All Other businesses’ net revenues totaled ¥483 billion ($3.07 billion) in the reported quarter, which increased 20.4% year over year. The unit generated an operating profit of ¥16.3 billion ($103.8 million), which fell 71.2% year over year.

Toyota’s FY27 Guidance

For fiscal 2027, Toyota projects total retail vehicle sales of 11.18 million units, indicating a decline from 11.28 million units sold in fiscal 2026. Fiscal 2027 sales are expected to total ¥51 trillion compared with ¥50.68 trillion recorded in fiscal 2026. Operating income is projected to be ¥3 trillion, indicating a contraction of 20.3% year over year.



Pretax profit is estimated to be ¥4.23 trillion, implying a decline from ¥5.12 trillion generated in fiscal 2026. R&D expenses are envisioned to be ¥1.6 trillion compared with ¥1.52 trillion spent in fiscal 2026. Capex is forecasted to be ¥2.3 trillion compared with ¥2.39 trillion spent in fiscal 2026.



TM currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 23. It posted earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 58.52%. The bottom line rose 50% year over year, driven by higher shipments of EyeQ system-on-chip. The company posted revenues of $558 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520 million by 7.36% and increased 27.4% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $75 million, reflecting the company’s ability to convert its ADAS scale into cash generation.



Mobileye also approved a share buyback program of up to $250 million. By the end of the first quarter, MBLY had $1.21 billion in cash, after spending $591 million (net of cash received) on the Mentee Robotics acquisition.



Gentex Corporation GNTX reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 24. It posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 8.28%. The figure increased 11.6% from 43 cents a year ago. Net sales came in at $675 million, topping the consensus mark of $647 million by 4.36%. Revenues rose 17.1% from $577 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by contributions from VOXX and a richer mix of advanced features.



Liquidity improved during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, GNTX’s cash and cash equivalents were $164.8 million compared with $145.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term investments increased to $10.3 million from $5.4 million.



PACCAR Inc. PCAR reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 28. It reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 1.8%. The bottom line decreased 21.2% from $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) were $6.78 billion, down from $7.44 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The decline reflected lower industry volumes.



On the balance sheet, cash and marketable securities were $8.60 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with $9.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, while stockholders’ equity increased to $19.76 billion from $19.26 billion over the same span.

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Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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