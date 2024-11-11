Toyota Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Toyota TM posted fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.90 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 and declined from the year-ago earnings of $6.54 a share. Consolidated revenues came in at $76.9 billion, which missed the consensus mark of $79.7 billion and declined from $79.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Toyota had cash and cash equivalents of ¥7.63 trillion ($53.25 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2024. Long-term debt was ¥21.6 trillion ($150.8 billion), up from ¥21.15 trillion as of March 31, 2024.

TM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues for the fiscal second quarter decreased 1.6% year over year to ¥10.3 trillion ($69.4 billion), in line with our estimates. Operating profit came in at ¥949.8 billion ($6.37 billion), down 27% from the year-ago period but exceeding our estimate of ¥874 billion.

The Financial Services segment’s net revenues rose 22.5% from the prior-year quarter to ¥1 trillion ($6.96 billion). The metric outpaced our forecast of ¥863.9 billion. The segment registered an operating income of ¥172.7 billion ($1.16 billion), up from ¥97.6 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2024 and breezed past our estimate of ¥95.8 billion.

All Other businesses’ net revenues totaled ¥337.6 billion ($2.26 billion) in the reported quarter, rising from ¥319.2 billion in the comparable year-ago period and topping our projection of ¥332.5 billion. The unit generated an operating profit of ¥33.2 billion ($223 million), marking a contraction from ¥39.5 billion generated in the year-ago period and lagging our estimate of ¥39 billion.

FY25 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, Toyota projects total retail vehicle sales of 10.85 million units, indicating a decrease from 11.09 million units sold in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 sales are expected to total ¥46 trillion, up from ¥45 trillion recorded in fiscal 2024. Operating income is projected to be ¥4.3 trillion, indicating a contraction of 18.8% year over year.

Pretax profit is estimated to be ¥4.98 trillion, implying a decline from ¥6.96 trillion generated in fiscal 2024. R&D expenses are envisioned to be ¥1.3 trillion, up from ¥1.2 trillion spent in fiscal 2024. Capex is forecast to be ¥2.15 trillion, signaling an uptick from ¥2.01 trillion spent in fiscal 2024.

Quarterly Releases of Other Legacy Automakers

Honda HMC reported earnings of 43 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The bottom line also declined from the year-ago profit of $1.07 per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $36.24 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.6 billion as well as the year-ago period figure of $34.5 billion. HMC’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents were ¥4.29 trillion ($29.97 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2024. Long-term debt was around ¥6.25 trillion ($43.67 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from ¥6.06 trillion as of March 31, 2024.

General Motors GM reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.28. Revenues of $48.75 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.29 billion and increased from $44.13 billion recorded in the year-ago period.General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $23.7 billion as of Sept 30, 2024. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.5 billion.

Ford F reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased from 39 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. F’s total automotive revenues came in at around $43.07 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.2 billion and higher than $41.18 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.Ford had cash and cash equivalents of $23.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $19.07 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.