Toyota Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Toyota TM reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.47, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67 and declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $6.35. Consolidated revenues came in at $84.8 billion, which beat the consensus mark of $82.6 billion and also grew from $75.9 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Toyota had consolidated cash and cash equivalents of ¥8.21 trillion ($56.8 billion) as of June 30, 2025. Long-term debt was ¥22.94 trillion ($158 billion), down from ¥22.96 trillion as of March 31, 2025.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment’s net revenues for the fiscal first quarter increased 2.6% year over year to ¥11.4 trillion ($78.9 billion). Operating profit came in at ¥911.4 billion ($6.31 billion), which declined 18.5% from the year-ago period.



The Financial Services segment’s net revenues rose 13% from the prior-year quarter to ¥1.14 trillion ($7.9 billion). The segment registered an operating income of ¥222.2 billion ($1.53 billion), which rose 39.1% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025.



All Other businesses’ net revenues totaled ¥342.8 billion ($2.37 billion) in the reported quarter, which increased 8.6% year over year. The unit generated an operating profit of ¥37.4 billion ($258 million), which fell 8.1% year over year.

FY26 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, Toyota projects total retail vehicle sales of 11.2 million units, indicating an increase from 11.01 million units sold in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 sales are expected to total ¥48.5 trillion compared with ¥48.03 trillion recorded in fiscal 2025. Operating income is projected to be ¥3.2 trillion, indicating a contraction of 33.3% year over year.



Pretax profit is estimated to be ¥3.87 trillion, implying a decline from ¥6.41 trillion generated in fiscal 2025. R&D expenses are envisioned to be ¥1.37 trillion compared with ¥1.33 trillion spent in fiscal 2025. Capex is forecasted to be ¥2.3 trillion compared with ¥2.13 trillion spent in fiscal 2025.

Other Auto Giant Releases

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $3.06. Revenues of $47.12 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.25 billion but fell from $47.97 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



It had cash and cash equivalents of $22.38 billion as of June 30, 2025. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.48 billion. Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $4.65 billion during the quarter under review.



Ford Motor Company F reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 37 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents but declined from 47 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated second-quarter revenues came in at $50.18 billion, up 5% year over year. F’s total automotive revenues came in at $46.94 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.72 billion and rising from $44.81 billion generated a year ago.



It reported adjusted free cash flow of $2.83 billion for the quarter. It had cash and cash equivalents of $23 billion as of June 30, 2025. Long-term debt, excluding Ford Credit, totaled $16.74 billion on June 30, 2025.



Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 40 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents but decreased from the year-ago figure of 52 cents. Total revenues of $22.5 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $22.4 billion but declined 12% year over year.



It had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $36.8 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $36.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $5.2 billion, down from $5.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.