Toyota prices sustainability bonds

By Takahiro Okamoto TOKYO, Mar 12 (IFR) - Toyota Motor, rated A1/A+/A+, which now likes to style itself as a mobility services company, has raised ¥230bn (US$2.1bn) from a three-tranche domestic bond offering for projects aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, including the development of a smart city. The bond offering, labeled Woven Planet Bonds, comprises ¥130bn of wholesale tranches split between a ¥70bn five-year piece and a ¥60bn 10-year portion, and a ¥100bn five-year retail bond. The coupons were set at 0.05% for the five-year wholesale note and 0.219% for the 10-year, or 11bp over 10-year JGBs, both at the tight ends of initial guidance of 0.05%–0.07% and 11bp–14bp on Tuesday. The retail bond priced with a 0.10% coupon. The deal came after a groundbreaking ceremony in late February for Woven City, a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smart homes", artificial intelligence and other technologies. The wholesale tranches were sold under the company's sustainability bond framework, which obtained a second party opinion from Vigeo Eiris attesting that it is aligned with the green, social and sustainability bond principles/guidelines as administered by the International Capital Market Association. Proceeds will be allocated to eligible social projects such as advanced safety and driving assistance technologies and assisted mobility vehicles, and green projects such as zero-emission vehicles and the increased use of renewable energy. Proceeds from the retail bond will be used to develop Woven City and for Toyota's other SDG initiatives. The note, however, does not follow ICMA guidelines. Toyota also plans to sell foreign bonds to reach a wider range of investors. Nomura, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, SMBC Nikko, Daiwa and Mizuho are joint lead managers for the wholesale tranches that are expected to obtain ratings of A1/A+/AAA from Moody's/S&P/R&I. The retail bond, expected to be rated AAA by R&I, was led by the five banks plus Tokai Tokyo. (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by David Holland) ((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773)) Copyright © Refinitiv 2021. Click For Restrictions - https://www.refinitiv.com/en/policies/copyright-notice

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.