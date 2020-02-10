Toyota prices inaugural unsecured US dollar green bond

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - Toyota Motor Credit priced its inaugural unsecured US dollar green bond on Monday as part of a three-tranche transaction marking a first for the US auto sector, a lead on the deal confirmed.

The US$2.5bn transaction included a US$1.1bn 18-month Libor floater, a US$650m five-year fixed tranche and the US$750m 10-year fixed rate green bond.

Toyota Motor Credit last issued an unsecured green bond in Euros back in November 2017. The €600m 0% 2021 priced at mid swaps plus 3bp.

The Japanese automaker is also active in green securitizations including its US$1.08m debut in the space back in 2014 and a 2015 follow up packaging US$777.375m of low emission vehicle auto loans and leases.

But this was the first time green investors have been able to add exposure to the company in unsecured US dollar format.

However, the green element in the bond did not offer Toyota materially better price performance compared with its other outstanding bonds.

The 2030 green tranche priced with a coupon of 2.15% at a spread of 65bp over Treasuries, offering a 2bp new issue concession when accounting for the maturity extension over its 3.65% 2029s that were last seen trading at a G spread of 59bp, according to MarketAxess data and IFR calculations.

Spreads on the green tranche tightened in some 10bp-14bp through price progression after bookrunners BNP, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Mizuho set initial price thoughts in the high 70s.

The non-green five-year tranche also tightened 10bp-14bp from initial price talk to price with a 1.8% coupon and a spread of 45bp, offering the same 2bp new issue concession according to IFR data.

Additionally, investor demand was skewed to the short end of the curve where books built to US$3.1bn on the floater, US$1.1bn on the five-year and US$1.8bn on the green bond.

Funds from the green bond will be used to purchase new retail installment sales contracts and leases for the financing of Toyota's line of hybrid and fully electric cars including 2019 or later Avalon Hybrid, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Prius, Prius Prime and ES300h models.

Future models could be eligible if they meet three requirements: It must be a gasoline-electric hybrid or alternative fuel powertrain vehicle; must have a minimum highway and city miles per gallon of 40; and obtain a United States Environmental Protection Agency smog rating of 7 or better, where 10 is the cleanest.

Toyota noted in the filing that it is committed to publishing monthly updates on the number of vehicles funded under the program and an annual report a year from settlement of the bond on the emission savings the green bond funded.

For example, the previous unsecured euro bond used up all the principal amount of the offering by May 2018 having funded 28,456 vehicles totaling US$707.66m in loans and leases outstanding, according to the final monthly report.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by David Bell)

