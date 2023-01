TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Thursday its president and chief executive officer Akio Toyoda will become chairman effective April 1.

Kouji Sato, chief branding officer, will become the new CEO, Toyota said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

