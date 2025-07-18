Toyota Presents Research on V2N Technology at 2025 JSAE Annual Spring Congress in Collaboration with Foresight Autonomous Holdings and Eye-Net Mobile

Toyota presented a research paper on vehicle-to-network technology's potential to enhance ADAS systems, co-authored with Eye-Net and others.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a collaboration on a research paper presented by Toyota at the 2025 JSAE Annual Spring Congress, exploring vehicle-to-network (V2N) technology to improve Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The study, co-authored with partners including SoftBank and Eye-Net Mobile, addresses limitations of in-vehicle sensors in non-line-of-sight situations by utilizing smartphones as external sensors for hazard detection through V2N communication. It emphasizes the importance of communication latency, tracking accuracy, and positioning precision in urban environments. The research highlights V2N's potential to enhance vehicle safety and suggests advancements are needed for positioning accuracy and viable business models to support broader adoption. Eye-Net’s V2X technology plays a crucial role in facilitating this external communication, aiming to bolster overall road safety.

Collaboration with industry leaders such as Toyota and SoftBank may enhance Foresight's credibility and visibility in the automotive technology market.

The research highlights the potential of vehicle-to-network (V2N) technology, which could unlock new market opportunities and improve Foresight's product offerings in the ADAS segment.

Eye-Net's V2X technology being recognized as a vital component in enhancing vehicle safety could position Foresight as a leader in innovative road safety solutions.

The emphasis on the need for advancements in positioning accuracy and the establishment of viable business models raises concerns about the current readiness and market feasibility of the technology being discussed.

The dependence on smartphones as external sensors for hazard detection may expose the company to potential technological reliability issues and cybersecurity risks associated with app-based systems.

The forward-looking statements included in the release suggest uncertainty regarding the actual future performance and adoption of the V2N technology, highlighting the risks involved in their anticipated market opportunities.

What is V2N technology and its significance?

V2N technology enhances ADAS by allowing vehicles to communicate with external sensors, improving hazard detection beyond in-vehicle capabilities.

Who collaborated on the research presented by Toyota?

The research was co-authored by teams from Toyota, SoftBank, Eye-Net Mobile, and TechnoCo.

How does Eye-Net contribute to the study?

Eye-Net's V2X technology enables smartphones to function as external sensors that relay hazard information to vehicles via networks.

What are the potential benefits of the study's findings?

The study may improve vehicle safety, enhance ADAS capabilities, and create new market opportunities.

Where can I find more information about Eye-Net?

You can visit Eye-Net's official website at www.eyenet-mobile.com for more details.

$FRSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $FRSX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net”), collaborated on a research paper presented by Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota") at the Japanese Society of Automotive Engineers (“JSAE”) Annual Spring Congress in May 2025. The paper, co-authored by technical teams from Toyota, SoftBank Corp., Eye-Net and TechnoCo. Ltd., is titled



Feasibility Study





o





f





a





Hazard Avoidance Brake Control System Using V2N Technology



.





The study explores the potential of vehicle-to-network (“V2N”) technology to enhance Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (“ADAS”) by addressing one of their key limitations, the inability of in-vehicle sensors to detect hazards in non-line-of-sight scenarios. The study examined the use of smartphones as widely available external sensors to enhance hazard detection via V2N communication. The evaluation focused on key factors such as communication latency, tracking accuracy, and the positioning precision of these devices in diverse urban environments.





The study highlights the strong potential of V2N technology to enhance ADAS capabilities, improve vehicle safety, and unlock new market opportunities, while also emphasizing the need for advancements in positioning accuracy and the establishment of viable business models to enable widespread commercial adoption.





Eye-Net’s vehicle-to-everything (“V2X”) technology played a vital role in this study by enabling smartphones to serve as external sensors that communicate hazard information to vehicles via public networks. This approach enhances vehicle safety systems by extending detection capabilities beyond in-vehicle sensors, particularly for vulnerable road users in blind spots. The research emphasizes Eye-Net’s contribution to advancing V2N technology and its potential to improve overall road safety.









