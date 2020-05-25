Toyota prepping for gradual re-start in Mexico - spokesman

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's Mexico unit is in a preparation phase for the gradual re-start of its operations in the states of Baja California and Guanajuato, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

"This stage includes the implementation of protocols and health security measures, as well as training activities and production tests that allow us to adapt to new standards," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

