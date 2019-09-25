Toyota preparing next-gen Mirai fuel-cell car for 2020 launch -chairman

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T is preparing to launch the second generation of its Mirai fuel-cell car next year, Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an international ministerial meeting on hydrogen energy in Tokyo.

Toyota launched the first iteration of the Mirai in late 2014 as the first mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell car.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

