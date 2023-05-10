Toyota posts 35% surge in Q4 operating profit

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday posted a 35% jump in fourth-quarter operating profit to 626.9 billion yen ($4.64 billion), with results boosted by the yen's weakness and efforts to improve its profit structure.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

