Toyota posts 35% surge in Q4 operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

May 10, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday posted a 35% jump in fourth-quarter operating profit to 626.9 billion yen ($4.64 billion), with results boosted by the yen's weakness and efforts to improve its profit structure.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

