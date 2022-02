TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday posted a 21% fall in third-quarter operating profit to 784.4 billion yen ($6.80 billion) as chip shortages crimped vehicle output.

($1 = 115.4200 yen)

