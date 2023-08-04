News & Insights

Oil

Toyota, Pony.Ai to set up robotaxi JV with $139 mln investment

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 04, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details on the JV and Pony.Ai-Toyota collaboration from the second paragraph; changes media packaging information

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Autonomous vehicle technology startup Pony.Ai on Friday said it would set up a joint venture with Japan's Toyota Motor 7203.T with an investment of 1 billion yuan ($139 million) to mass produce robotaxis.

The venture marks a new development in the partnership between Pony.Ai and Toyota, which first teamed up in 2019. In the years since, the Japanese automaker has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Pony.Ai.

Pony.Ai, which has offices in China and the United States, has launched robotaxi services in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Toyota last month said it planned to accelerate local design and development of "smart cockpits" that meet the needs of the Chinese market, as part of a broad pivot to electric vehicles as it seeks to catch up with increasingly aggressive local rivals.

($1 = 7.1806 yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.