Toyota plans to introduce 6 battery EV models in Europe by 2026

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 03, 2023 — 06:42 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Monday that it plans to introduce six dedicated battery electric vehicle models in Europe by 2026 as it aims to make such vehicles account more than 20% of new car sales in the market.

On top of four EVs already on sale or under development in Europe, Toyota plans to introduce two new models - an Urban SUV concept car in 2024 and Sport crossover model in 2025, the automaker said in a statement.

