Toyota plans to develop fuel cell truck with Hino unit

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Monday said it would develop a heavy-duty fuel-cell truck with its subsidiary, Hino Motor Co, as it sees hydrogen technology as a zero-emissions alternative to battery power for large commercial vehicles.

In a statement, Toyota said the truck, based on Hino's Profia model, would be equipped with two fuel cell stacks developed for the next model of its Mirai fuel cell sedan. It would have a travelling range of 600 kilometers (373 miles).

Toyota has long touted fuel cell vehicles as the ultimate "green car", and sees the technology as more efficient than battery electric cars, embraced by many rivals as a zero-emissions alternative to gasoline vehicles.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

