Toyota plans multi-currency SDG bond sale

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Mar 2 (IFR) - Toyota Motor, rated A1/A+/A+, said it will issue up to ¥500bn (US$4.68bn)-equivalent of bonds in yen and foreign currencies for projects aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and has hired banks for the yen tranches.

Nomura, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, SMBC Nikko, Daiwa, and Mizuho will market five and 10-year yen notes to institutional investors. The deal size is yet to be determined. The notes will price on March 12.

The notes will be issued under the carmaker's sustainability bond framework, which has obtained a second party opinion from Vigeo Eiris that it is aligned with the green, social and sustainability bond principles/guidelines as administered by the International Capital Market Association. Proceeds will be allocated to eligible social projects, such as advanced safety and driving assistance technologies and assisted mobility vehicles, and green projects, such as zero-emission vehicles and increased use of renewable energy.

Separately, it has also hired Nikko, MUMSS, Mizuho, Nomura, Daiwa, and Tokai Tokyo for ¥100bn (US$936m) five-year retail bonds. This tranche will also price on March 12. Proceeds will be used for Toyota's broader SDGs initiatives including Woven City project, a concept of the future mobility society. The note will not follow ICMA guidelines.

Toyota has not unveiled details of the foreign currency bonds.

(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((takahiro.okamoto@refinitiv.com; +813-6441-1773))