Toyota plans limited operations in France, Poland from April 22

Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it plans to restart limited production at vehicle plants in France and Poland from April 22 after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most other plants in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia will remain closed for now, it said in a news release.

