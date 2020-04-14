Toyota plans limited operations in France, Poland from April 22

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Monday said it plans to restart limited production at vehicle plants in France and Poland from April 22 after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most other plants in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia will remain closed for now, it said in a news release.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.