Toyota plans $1.8 bln Indonesia investment in next 5 years - Indonesian govt

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles, Indonesia's economics ministry said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto met with Toyota's Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa on Tuesday in Tokyo, the ministry said in a statement. Toyota could not immediately be contacted for comment.

($1 = 15,015.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.