Toyota plans $1.8 bln Indonesia investment in next 5 years - Indonesian govt

Contributor
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles, Indonesia's economics ministry said on Wednesday.

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles, Indonesia's economics ministry said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto met with Toyota's Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa on Tuesday in Tokyo, the ministry said in a statement. Toyota could not immediately be contacted for comment.

($1 = 15,015.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters