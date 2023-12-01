News & Insights

Toyota partially halts output at Tianjin plant in China - Jiji

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 01, 2023 — 04:15 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor 7203.T is partially suspending production at its plant in Tianjin, China, the Jiji news service reported on Friday.

The suspension is part of a major production adjustment in response to weak sales of gasoline-engine cars, Jiji said.

Reuters reported last month that Toyota has told dealers it will extend a plan to reduce output at one of its joint ventures in China, where it faces rising competition.

The cut, which was initially for October and November, will be extended by three months, Toyota's joint venture with China's state-owned FAW Group [RIC:RIC:SASACJ.UL] said in a letter dated Nov. 3, which was seen by Reuters and verified with one of the dealers.

