Toyota-Panasonic venture to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrids in Japan

Tim Kelly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Panasonic Corp 6752.T joint battery venture will establish a production line in Western Japan to manufacture lithium-ion power units for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2022, the company said on Tuesday.

The production line at a Panasonic factory in Tokushima prefecture will have enough capacity to build batteries for around 500,000 vehicles a year, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc said in a press release.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

