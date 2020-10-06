Toyota-Panasonic venture to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrids in Japan

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Panasonic Corp 6752.T joint battery venture will establish a production line in Western Japan to manufacture lithium-ion power units for hybrid vehicles beginning in 2022, the company said on Tuesday.

The production line at a Panasonic factory in Tokushima prefecture will have enough capacity to build batteries for around 500,000 vehicles a year, Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc said in a press release.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.