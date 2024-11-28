News & Insights

Markets
TM

Toyota Oct. Total Worldwide Sales Up 0.4% YoY; Production Down 1.3%

November 28, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) announced, for the month of October, total worldwide sales were 9,74,245 vehicles, an increase of 0.4% year-over-year. Toyota, including Lexus, registered sales of 9,03,103 vehicles, an increase of 1.4% from prior year. Cumulative total worldwide sales, from January to October 2024, was 88,73,590 vehicles, a decline of 3.9% from previous year. Toyota, including Lexus, posted worldwide sales of 83,33,341 vehicles, a decline of 1.5% from last year.

For the month of October, total worldwide production was 10,21,799 vehicles, down 1.3%. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide production was 8,93,164 vehicles, a decline of 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.