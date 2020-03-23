Toyota, NTT to invest in each other in smart city tie-up -NHK

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp 9432.T will form a capital tie-up to work together in smart-city development, making large investments in each other, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

