Toyota, Nippon Steel agree on potential steel material price hike up to 30% - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor 7203.T and Nippon Steel 5401.T agreed to raise the price of steel materials used for cars in a price hike that could reach up to 30%, the Nikkei daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

The price of a tonne of steel will rise some 40,000 yen ($287.3) and may mean Toyota will pass through costs to consumers, the report said.

($1 = 139.2400 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

