Toyota New Clean Assist Program Allows Carbon Free Charging In California - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automaker Toyota (TM) announced Thursday the roll out of the new Clean Assist program that will help reduce carbon footprint in a easier or less expensive way. The program will allow carbon free charging for Toyota plug in owners in California through the Toyota App.

Clean Assist will allow eligible owners of the Prius Prime or RAV4 Prime in California to offset their vehicle charging with 100% renewable energy no matter where the vehicles are plugged in. And there's no cost to participate in program.

The Toyota App tracks the amount of electricity used during charging and sees the amount of CO2 they have avoided. It then generates, or buys, an equivalent amount of California-sourced Renewable Energy Certificates. All Toyota PHEV charging activity is matched with zero-carbon electricity. Owners can opt out of the program at any time and for any reason through the app.

