Toyota must do more, faster to meet China market expectations - CEO

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T must step up its speed and efforts to meet customer expectations in China, which will become an advanced market for electric vehicles, the automaker's chief executive, Koji Sato, said on Friday.

Sato made the comment in a roundtable interview with members of the foreign media in Tokyo.

