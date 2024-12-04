Toyota Motor’s Strategic Stock Buyback Progress

Toyota Motor (JP:7203) has released an update.
Toyota Motor Corporation has repurchased 18.6 million shares of its common stock in November, totaling JPY 49.6 billion. This buyback is part of a larger plan authorized by its board to repurchase up to 530 million shares by April 2025, with a maximum purchase cost of JPY 1.2 trillion. So far, Toyota has bought back nearly 360 million shares, amounting to JPY 990.2 billion.
