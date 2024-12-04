Toyota Motor’s Strategic Stock Buyback Progress

Toyota Motor (JP:7203) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Toyota Motor Corporation has repurchased 18.6 million shares of its common stock in November, totaling JPY 49.6 billion. This buyback is part of a larger plan authorized by its board to repurchase up to 530 million shares by April 2025, with a maximum purchase cost of JPY 1.2 trillion. So far, Toyota has bought back nearly 360 million shares, amounting to JPY 990.2 billion.

For further insights into JP:7203 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.