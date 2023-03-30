Toyota Motor Worldwide Sales, Production Rise In February

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L) reported Thursday that its worldwide sales for the month of February totaled 856,376 units, an increase of 10.5 percent from last year.

In the month, total Toyota brand sales grew 10.3 percent from a year ago to 773,271 units. Subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. recorded 17.2 percent rise in sales, while Hino Motors, Ltd. sales dropped 7.6 percent.

Sales inside Japan grew 38.3 percent, and the growth was 3.6 percent outside of Japan.

Total worldwide production was 896,712 units in February, up 1.4 percent from a year ago.

Toyota brand production grew 2 percent from a year ago to 755,839 units, while Daihatsu's production fell 1.6 percent and Hino production dropped 3.8 percent.

Production inside Japan grew 5.5 percent, while production fell 1.4 percent outside of Japan.

Exports dropped 6.1 percent to 145,271 units.

The company noted that global sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a rebound from a decline caused by impact from the tight supply of semiconductors and spread of COVID-19 in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company said the situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19.

