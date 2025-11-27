Toyota Motor Worldwide Production, Sales Rise In October

(RTTNews) - Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) reported Thursday that its worldwide sales and production in the month of October increased from last year.

In October, worldwide production grew 3.1 percent year-over-year to 1.05 million units. Production inside Japan increased 5.7 percent from last year to 415,331 units and production outside Japan went up 1.4 percent to 638,025 units.

Production of Toyota brand including Lexus was 926,987 units, up 3.8 percent from the prior year with growth in and outside Japan.

Daihatsu production edged up 0.9 percent, as growth in Japan was nearly offset by weak production outside. Meanwhile, Hino production plunged 25 percent with double-digit drop in both regions.

The company's wordwide sales in October grew 3 percent year-over-year to 1 million units. Sales inside Japan were 200,045 units, and sales outside Japan were 803,586 units, both 3 percent higher than the previous year.

Toyota brand including Lexus sold 922,087 vehicles, a growth of 2.1 percent from last year as drop in Japan was offset by growth outside Japan.

Daihatsu sales grew 19.5 percent, with strong growth in Japan, nearly offset by weak sales outside.

Hino sales, meanwhile, fell 13.3 percent with drop in both regions.

In Tokyo, Toyota Motor shares were trading at 3,139.00 yen, down 0.064 percent.

