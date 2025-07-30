Markets
Toyota Motor Worldwide Production, Sales Up In June, H1

July 30, 2025 — 06:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japanese automajor Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Wednesday higher worldwide production and sales in the month of June as well as in first half.

In the month of June, Toyota Motor Worldwide Production was 963,455 units, a growth of 7.7 percent from last year. Production inside of Japan grew 12.3 percent, and the growth was 5.2 percent outside of Japan.

Toyota brand worldwide production increased 7.4 percent in June.

The group's Worldwide sales increased 2.7 percent year-over-year to 937,246 units in the month, with 11.5 percent rise domestically and 0.8 percent growth outside Japan.

In the first half, group worldwide production increased 8.8 percent year-over-year to 5.52 million units. Production inside of Japan grew 19.6 percent, and the growth was 3.4 percent outside of Japan.

Toyota brand worldwide production increased 5.8 percent in in the first half to 4.92 million units.

Worldwide sales increased 7.4 percent year-over-year to 5.54 million units in the first half, with 27.4 percent jump in sales inside Japan and 3.6 percent rise in outside Japan.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Toyota shares were gaining around 0.7 percent to trade at $185.48.

RTTNews
