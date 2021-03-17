Toyota Motor US$ sustainability Global 3yr/5yr/10yr IPT T+50a/62.5a/80a

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Mar 18 (IFR) - Toyota Motor Corp is offering US dollar sustainability bonds as part of its multi-currency "Woven Planet" issue.

A three-year tranche is shown at initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 50bp area, a five-year at Treasuries plus 62.5bp area and a 10-year at Treasuries plus 80bp area.

The senior unsecured SEC-registered benchmark bonds are expected to be rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P).

JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup are joint bookrunners. JP Morgan is sustainability structuring agent.

On March 12, Toyota sold ¥230bn (US$2.1bn) of domestic sustainability bonds in three tranches, including a retail tranche. The company earlier said it planned to raise ¥500bn, equivalent to US$4.7bn, in total from domestic and offshore "Woven Planet" bonds.

Toyota held a groundbreaking ceremony in late February for Woven City, a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Mount Fuji powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smart homes", artificial intelligence and other technologies.

