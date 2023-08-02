News & Insights

Toyota Motor (TOYOF) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 17.91

August 02, 2023

The average one-year price target for Toyota Motor (OTC:TOYOF) has been revised to 17.91 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 15.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.13 to a high of 22.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 16.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOYOF is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 22,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TOYOF / Toyota Motor Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,571K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 5.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 5.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 8.55% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

