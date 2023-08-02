Toyota Motor (TOYOF) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 17.91

The average one-year price target for Toyota Motor (OTC:TOYOF) has been revised to 17.91 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 15.80 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.13 to a high of 22.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 16.28 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toyota Motor. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOYOF is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 22,075K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,571K shares. No change in the last quarter.
HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,185K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 5.99% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 5.25% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 8.55% over the last quarter.
SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOYOF by 7.82% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- FINANCIAL SUMMARY (All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards) FY2024 First Quarter (April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023) English translation from the original Japanese-language document
- [Reference Translation]
- [FORM OF 5.275% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026]
- [FORM OF 5.118% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028]
- [FORM OF 5.123% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2033]
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.