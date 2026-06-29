Toyota Motor Total Worldwide Sales, Production Drop In May

(RTTNews) - Japanese automajor Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L, 7203.T) reported Monday that its total worldwide sales and production for the month of May declined from last year, mainly due to weak performance in outside Japan. Sales and production were lower for the first five months of fiscal 2026 as well.

In the month of May, total Worldwide sales were 885,207 units, 7.4 percent lower than last year. Sales outside of Japan grew 6.5 percent from last year to 156,639 units, while sales outside Japan fell 9.9 percent to 728,568 units.

Toyota brand worlwide sales, including luxury brand Lexus, were 834,279 units in May, down 7.2 percent from last year. Sales outside of Japan climbed 11.1 percent from last year to 118,381 units, while sales outside Japan fell 9.6 percent to 715,898 units.

In the Month of May, total Toyota worldwide production declined 5.8 percent year-over-year to 857,765 units with 0.7 drop in Japan, and 8.4 percent decline in outside Japan.

Toyota brand worldwide production was 765,470 units, down 5.5 percent as 3.7 percent rise in Japan was more than offset by 9.4 percent drop in production outside Japan.

For the first five months of fiscal 2026, total Toyota Worldwide sales dropped 3.1 percent from last year to 4. 46 million units, as a 3.7 percent growth in sales inside Japan was more than offset by a 4.7 percent drop in sales outside Japan.

Toyota brand Worldwide sales fell 3.5 percent year-over -year to 4. 14 million units, with 4.5 percent drop in sales outside Japan, despite a 2.3 percent growth in sales inside Japan.

Production for the first five months of fiscal 2026 edged down 0.9 percent from last year to 4.53 million units. Production in Japan grew 0.5 percent, while outside Japan dropped 1.7 percent.

Toyota brand worlwide production dropped 2.1 percent to 3.98 million units.

In Japan, Toyota shares were trading at 2,753.00 yen, down 0.54%.

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