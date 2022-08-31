Toyota Motor to invest about $5.3 bln in Japan and U.S.
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T said on Wednesday it will invest up to 730 billion yen ($5.27 billion) in Japan and the United States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles. (https://bit.ly/3Q40xOy)
The automaker aims to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026.
($1 = 138.4300 yen)
(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
