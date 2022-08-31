US Markets

Toyota Motor to invest about $5.3 bln in Japan and U.S.

Baranjot Kaur Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will invest up to 730 billion yen ($5.27 billion) in Japan and the United States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles.

The automaker aims to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026.

($1 = 138.4300 yen)

