Toyota Motor (TM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Toyota Motor Corp (Symbol: TM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $181.57, changing hands as high as $186.00 per share. Toyota Motor Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TM's low point in its 52 week range is $149.90 per share, with $213.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $184.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.