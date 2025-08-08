Toyota Motor (TM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reported $84.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $4.47 for the same period compares to $6.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.67, the EPS surprise was -4.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Retail Unit Sales : 2.83 billion compared to the 2.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.83 billion compared to the 2.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Production - Africa : 30 thousand versus 24.94 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 30 thousand versus 24.94 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Vehicle Production - Japan Including Daihatsu & Hino : 994 thousand compared to the 940.04 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 994 thousand compared to the 940.04 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - Japan Including Daihatsu & Hino : 481 thousand versus 440.3 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 481 thousand versus 440.3 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Vehicle Sales - Total Overseas Including Daihatsu & Hino : 1.93 million compared to the 1.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.93 million compared to the 1.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - North America : 794 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 772.57 thousand.

: 794 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 772.57 thousand. Vehicle Sales - Europe : 298 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 301.6 thousand.

: 298 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 301.6 thousand. Vehicle Sales - Asia : 421 thousand compared to the 433.6 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 421 thousand compared to the 433.6 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - Central and South America : 129 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 123.77 thousand.

: 129 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 123.77 thousand. Vehicle Sales - Oceania : 78 thousand compared to the 78.32 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 78 thousand compared to the 78.32 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - Africa : 60 thousand compared to the 54.43 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 60 thousand compared to the 54.43 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - Middle East: 147 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 151.99 thousand.

Here is how Toyota Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Toyota Motor have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

