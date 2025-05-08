Toyota Motor (TM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reported revenue of $81.09 billion, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.39, compared to $4.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92, the EPS surprise was +16.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Toyota Motor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Retail Unit Sales : 2.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.41 billion.

: 2.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.41 billion. Vehicle Sales - Japan Including Daihatsu & Hino : 536 thousand compared to the 560.98 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 536 thousand compared to the 560.98 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - North America : 660 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 714.93 thousand.

: 660 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 714.93 thousand. Vehicle Sales - Europe : 306 thousand compared to the 309.2 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 306 thousand compared to the 309.2 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - Middle East : 143 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.96 thousand.

: 143 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.96 thousand. Vehicle Sales - Central and South America : 119 thousand versus 107.42 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 119 thousand versus 107.42 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Vehicle Sales - Oceania : 77 thousand compared to the 82.85 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 77 thousand compared to the 82.85 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Vehicle Sales - Africa : 58 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 46.16 thousand.

: 58 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 46.16 thousand. Vehicle Sales - Asia: 460 thousand versus 437.85 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Toyota Motor have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

