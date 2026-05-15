Toyota Motor Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reported operating income of JPY 3.766 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2026, down JPY 1.029 trillion from the prior year, as increased vehicle sales, price revisions and value-chain profits helped offset several headwinds but did not fully absorb the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Takanori Azuma, accounting group chief officer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said the company “secured profits in line with our guidance” despite the tariff impact, citing stronger vehicle sales volumes, price revisions supported by product competitiveness and accumulated improvement efforts. Consolidated sales revenue rose to JPY 50.685 trillion, while income before income taxes was JPY 5.153 trillion and net income was JPY 3.848 trillion.

Consolidated vehicle sales reached 9.595 million units, or 102.5% of the previous year. Toyota and Lexus vehicle sales totaled 10.477 million units, up 2.0%, supported by demand in Japan and North America. Sales of electrified vehicles exceeded 5 million units for the first time, led mainly by hybrid electric vehicles in North America and China, while plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles also increased.

Azuma said Toyota absorbed negative factors including foreign exchange fluctuations, higher research and development expenses, increased labor costs and materials inflation, but “was not able to fully offset the impact of U.S. tariffs amounting to JPY 1.38 trillion.” Regionally, operating income declined in Japan because of foreign exchange and higher expenses, and in North America because of U.S. tariffs. Other regions posted operating income gains, helped by price revisions. Toyota’s China business saw bottom-line increases from marketing efforts, equity-method profit and cost reductions, while financial services benefited from higher outstanding loan balances.

Toyota Forecasts Third Consecutive Operating Income Decline

For the fiscal year ending March 2027, Toyota forecast sales revenue of JPY 51 trillion, operating income of JPY 3 trillion, income before taxes of JPY 4.23 trillion and net income of JPY 3 trillion. The company assumes exchange rates of JPY 150 to the U.S. dollar and JPY 180 to the euro.

The operating income forecast represents a year-over-year decline of JPY 766.2 billion and would mark the third consecutive annual decrease. Azuma said Toyota expects to absorb higher labor costs and other expenses through marketing efforts, including price revisions and expanded value-chain profits, but does not expect to fully offset a JPY 670 billion “Middle East impact.”

During the question-and-answer session, Azuma said the Middle East-related forecast includes a JPY 170 billion impact from reduced sales volume due to longer lead times, assuming the situation continues for a year, and roughly JPY 400 billion from higher materials costs based on March levels, including fuel, transportation and materials used in painting. He said Toyota is considering measures such as redirecting products to other destinations and customers to reduce the impact.

The company forecast consolidated vehicle sales of 9.6 million units for the current fiscal year, essentially flat with the prior year, despite Hino Motors being excluded from consolidation. Toyota and Lexus sales are expected to reach 10.5 million units. Hybrid sales are expected to exceed 5 million units for the first time, and total electrified vehicle sales are forecast at about 6 million units.

Management Cites Need for Structural Reform

Yoichi Miyazaki, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said he takes the expected third straight operating income decline “very seriously.” He said Toyota’s responses to rapid changes in the business environment have been largely limited to short-term measures, while mid- to long-term structural transformations and investments for future growth have progressed more slowly.

Miyazaki said Toyota has maintained earnings power of about JPY 5 trillion by offsetting rising material costs and growth investments with cost reductions and value-chain profit expansion. However, major external factors such as U.S. tariffs and the Middle East situation have not yet been fully offset.

He outlined two main pillars for returning to a sustainable growth trajectory: “making ever better cars” and transforming into a mobility company. Toyota plans to expand its lineup across five brands, led by Century, and improve income generation by maximizing production capacity, expanding capacity for hybrid batteries and units, reorganizing production models globally, localizing procurement and reducing costs at the source.

Miyazaki also said Toyota’s existing value-chain revenue has grown by about JPY 150 billion annually in recent years, and the company aims to maintain that pace by increasing units in operation and expanding initiatives across more regions. He said Toyota is also exploring new mobility across land, sea, air and robotics, using connected and software-defined vehicle technologies.

On robotics, Miyazaki said Toyota aims to improve productivity and working environments while addressing issues such as aging societies. He said Toyota’s global plants, skilled workers and Toyota Production System provide a foundation for developing robots that can learn from workers and support manufacturing reform.

CEO Kon Emphasizes Cost Discipline, Growth Investment

Kenta Kon, Toyota’s president and chief executive officer, said the fiscal 2026 results reflected years of work by Toyota employees, suppliers, dealers and other stakeholders. He said Toyota generated JPY 3.8 trillion in operating income despite major changes in the environment and did not need to “apply brakes” to its growth strategy.

Kon acknowledged that Toyota’s break-even volume remains on an increasing trend, though he said it has not returned to levels seen during the global financial crisis. He said the company will remove waste and restructure the business rather than halt growth investments.

“To accelerate means not letting up on our growth investments and seeing them through the end,” Kon said, citing Toyota’s global full-lineup strategy, multi-pathway approach, hydrogen society, artificial intelligence, robotics and Woven City as important areas.

Kon also said Toyota will continue its multi-pathway strategy for electrification. Asked about battery electric vehicles, he said Toyota will listen to customers in different countries and regions and develop products accordingly. “If our customers want BEVs, we will deliver them good BEVs,” he said.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Goals

Toyota set its full-year dividend for fiscal 2026 at JPY 95 per share, an increase of JPY 5 from the prior year, despite lower profit. For fiscal 2027, the company forecast another JPY 5 increase to JPY 100 per share. Azuma said Toyota will continue its policy of stable dividend increases for long-term shareholders.

The company did not set a year-end share repurchase limit. Azuma said Toyota will flexibly implement buybacks while considering stock price levels and requests to sell company shares.

Miyazaki said Toyota aims to advance toward a 20% return on equity by improving break-even volume, expanding value-chain businesses and developing new business domains. Kon said Toyota has not set a public timeline for achieving the 20% ROE target, but will pursue operating margin improvement through value-chain profits and new mobility while considering a capital structure aligned with those shifts.

About Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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