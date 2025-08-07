Toyota Motor Q1 Net Income Declines

Markets
August 07, 2025 — 02:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation reported first quarter net income attributable to Toyota Motor of 841.345 billion yen, down 36.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 64.56 yen compared to 98.99 yen.

Sales revenues were 12.25 trillion yen, up 3.5% from prior year. Sales revenues for the automotive operations increased 2.6%, to 11.04 trillion yen. Consolidated vehicle unit sales in Japan and overseas increased by 160 thousand units, or 7.1%, to 2,411 thousand units in first quarter.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income attributable to Toyota Motor of 2.66 trillion yen, basic earnings per share of 204.09 yen, and sales revenues of 48.5 trillion yen.

