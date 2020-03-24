Toyota Motor, NTT Corp. Announce Business And Capital Alliance Agreement

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and NTT Corp. announced they have entered into a memorandum of understanding concerning a business and capital alliance to build a long-term and continuous cooperative relationship that enables the commercialization of smart city businesses. The two companies will jointly build for smart cities the "Smart City Platform" that will offer value to all domains, from people, cars and houses, to everyday life, business, infrastructure and public services related to residents, businesses, local governments, etc.

On January 7, 2020, Toyota announced the outline of a project to build a prototype city connecting all kinds of goods and services that support people's lives, at CES 2020.

