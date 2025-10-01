Markets

Toyota Motor North America September U.S. Sales Up 14.2%

October 01, 2025 — 09:20 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported that U.S. sales for the month of September 2025 were 185,748 vehicles, up 14.2 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2024.

Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 85,092 up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 3.6 percent on a DSR basis representing 45.8 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted September sales of 158,959 vehicles, up 13.4 percent on a volume basis and up 8.7 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division posted September sales of 26,789 vehicles, up 19.4 percent on a volume basis and up 14.4 percent on a DSR basis.

For the third quarter, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 629,137 vehicles, up 15.9 percent on a volume basis and up 14.4 percent on a DSR basis versus the third quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the third quarter totaled 282,794 up 10.5 percent on a volume basis and up 9.1 percent on a DSR basis representing 44.9 percent of total sales volume.

For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 537,528 vehicles, up 16.4 percent on a volume basis and up 14.9 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division reported sales of 91,609 vehicles, up 13.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.6 percent on a DSR basis.

