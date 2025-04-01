Markets
Toyota Motor North America Reports Strong Q1 2025 Sales Growth, Driven By Electrified Vehicles

April 01, 2025 — 12:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America (TM) reported a strong performance in March 2025, with U.S. sales reaching 231,335 vehicles, marking a 7.7% increase in volume and an 11.8% rise on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to March 2024.

Electrified vehicle sales saw a significant boost, totaling 112,608 units, up 44.1% in volume and 49.6% in DSR, making up 48.7% of total sales.

For the first quarter of 2025, TMNA recorded 570,269 vehicle sales, reflecting a 0.9% increase in volume and 3.6% in DSR from the previous year. Electrified vehicle sales for the quarter reached 288,796 units, showing a 39.6% rise in volume and 43.3% in DSR, constituting 50.6% of total sales.

The Toyota division contributed 196,240 vehicle sales in March, up 6.6% in volume and 10.7% in DSR. Quarterly sales totaled 487,226 units, reflecting a slight 0.1% increase in volume and 2.8% in DSR. Meanwhile, the Lexus division posted 35,095 sales in March, registering a 14.1% volume increase and an 18.4% rise in DSR. For the first quarter, Lexus achieved a record-breaking 83,043 sales, up 5.8% in volume and 8.6% in DSR.

In March 2025, Toyota Motor North America - TMNA saw a 7.7% rise in total sales, with electrified vehicles growing by 44.1% to make up 48.7% of overall sales. For the first quarter, total sales increased by 0.9%, while electrified vehicles rose by 39.6%, accounting for 50.6% of sales. TMNA maintains the industry's largest electrified vehicle lineup, with 32 models across Toyota and Lexus, while also offering the lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers.

The Toyota division recorded a 6.6% sales increase in March, with electrified vehicle sales soaring by 49.1%. First-quarter sales remained steady at a 0.1% rise, while electrified vehicles jumped by 44.0%.

The Lexus division achieved its best-ever first-quarter performance, with March sales up 14.1% and electrified vehicle sales rising by 15.6%. First-quarter sales increased by 5.8%, with electrified models up 13.1%.

