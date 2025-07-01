Toyota Motor North America June Sales Up 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported June 2025 U.S. sales of 193,248 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to June 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 90,426 up 6.7 percent on a volume basis and up 15.5 percent on a DSR basis representing 46.8 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted June sales of 165,174 vehicles, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division posted June sales of 28,074 vehicles, down 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 7.3 percent on a DSR basis.

For the second quarter, the company reported sales of 666,469 vehicles, up 7.2 percent on a volume basis and up 7.2 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 320,817 up 29.7 percent on a volume basis and up 29.7 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.1 percent of total sales volume.

For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 570,546 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.1 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division reported sales of 95,923 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis.

