Toyota Motor North America Expects Arrival Of 2024 I-FORCE Tacoma In Toyota Dealerships In December

November 28, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America announced Tuesday that it expects the arrival of the completely redesigned all-new 2024 i-FORCE Tacoma at Toyota dealerships in December 2023. The i-FORCE MAX models are expected to arrive in the spring of 2024.

The turbocharged i-FORCE 2.4-liter engine produces up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque. The available i-FORCE MAX hybrid is a showstopper, producing up to 326 horsepower and a massive 465 lb.-ft. of torque, the most torque in the mid-size truck segment.

Tacoma offers superior performance at an incredible value with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of just $31,500. MSRP for i-FORCE MAX models will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and the all-new 2024 Tacoma aims to set a new standard for modern trucks.

