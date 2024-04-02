News & Insights

Toyota Motor March U.S. Sales Up 21.8%

April 02, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported March 2024 U.S. sales of 214,894 vehicles, up 21.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 78,157, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 184,123 vehicles, up 22.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 30,771 vehicles, up 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

For the first quarter, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 565,098 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 17.2 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 206,850, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume.

For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 486,627 vehicles, up 21.3 percent on a volume basis and up 18.1 percent on a DSR basis.

For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 78,471 vehicles, up 15.0 percent on a volume basis and up 12.0 percent on a DSR basis.

